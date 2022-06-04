February 2022

“My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He’s tired of waiting up,” Shakira jokingly said on the “Planet Weirdo with Holly H” podcast, nearly four months before announcing her breakup, of how they handle disagreements. “[Because] Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time. His mind is structured like that and mine. … I’ve become a lot more punctual since I met him. [But] the times that we actually fight is because I’m late and he’s waiting up.”