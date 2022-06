January 2013

Shakira’s rep confirmed to Us on January 22 that the former couple welcomed their first child, son Milan.

“We are happy to announce the birth of Milan Piqué Mebarak, son of Shakira Mebarak and Gerard Piqué,” the singer wrote on her website, explaining that his name means “dear, loving and gracious in Slavic; in Ancient Roman, eager and laborious; and in Sanskrit, unification.”