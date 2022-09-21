September 2022

Shakira broke her silence on her split from Piqué for the first time, telling Elle that the breakup has been very hard on the couple’s children. “It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids,” she explained. “Incredibly difficult. … I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

The “She Wolf” singer added that it was “really hard” to talk about the split publicly. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” she said. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.”