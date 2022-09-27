How Has Shakira Responded?

The former Voice mentor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, claiming that she has already paid what she owed plus $3 million in interest. “Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PricewaterhouseCoopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm,” a rep for the singer said in a statement in July 2022. “Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process.”