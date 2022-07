June 1993

Twain and the producer met in person for the first time after months of phone conversations about her music. The “You Win My Love” singer later described Lange as “extremely influential” on her sound, but only to an extent. “As a producer, he is very much a director as well; very hands-on and very talented,” she told The Guardian in 2018. “So, he was driving the direction of the sound. He didn’t drive the direction of my voice and never tried to change me.”