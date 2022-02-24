February 2022

A source told Us that Rondeau and Moakler “were working on their relationship” the day before his arrest. “They were celebrating the Celebrity Big Brother finale and got into a fight later on in the night, which is when things escalated,” the insider said. “She left their home to give him space and came back in the morning, which is when they got into another fight.”

The insider added that the pair had “gotten into fights before in the past,” but the dispute that led to his arrest “got out of control.”

“They definitely have a toxic relationship and go through this toxic cycle of breaking up and getting back together,” the source said.