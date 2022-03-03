February 2022

Us exclusively confirmed on February 27 that Moakler was issued an emergency protective order against Rondeau.

The Los Angeles Police Department granted her the protective order shortly after Rondeau’s arrest. In the report, obtained by Us, the suspect was accused of grabbing the former Bridalplasty host by her hair, and swinging her onto the ground. He then allegedly threw a chair and urinated on her, leaving visible injuries.

The restraining order is valid for seven days until March 3, and the model must not “harass, attack, strike, threaten, [or] assault” the Celebrity Big Brother alum nor contact her directly or indirectly “by any means.” The terms also stipulate that Rondeau must stay at least 100 yards away from her and move out of her home immediately.