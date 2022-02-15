July 2021

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rondeau confirmed his split from Moakler after removing photos of her from his social media feed.

“I broke up with Shanna months ago,” he explained in July 2021. “It is disappointing things couldn’t work out between us two, but sometimes love isn’t enough. … Making that decision to have us move on and go our separate ways was not easy, but I know it was the right decision. And overall, beneficial for the both of us.”

Moakler didn’t publicly react to the breakup, but she did share a quote via Instagram, which read, “Women don’t even trip after breakups anymore. They just boss up, change that hair style, and forget you ever existed.”