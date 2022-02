May 2021

“I don’t have any feelings toward either one of them, like, I’m not jealous of them [Travis and Kourtney], I don’t think about them. Like, I’m in a relationship with Matthew and we’re doing our own thing,” Moakler told Us, referring to her ex-husband’s PDA with his now-fiancée. “If they want to run off into the sunset, like, by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.”