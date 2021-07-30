Shanna Moakler’s Dating History: From Dennis Quaid to Travis Barker

Matthew Rondeau

Moakler was on and off with the Rondeau from 2020 to 2021, but her kids were not thrilled with the relationship.

“Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her,” Alabama claimed in an Instagram Story in May.

Several months later, the model confirmed that he and the actress ended things.

“I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I’m happier than I have ever been,” he told Life & Style in July. “I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally.”

Rondeau added, “I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”