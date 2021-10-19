Drama With the Kids

Things took a turn in May 2021 when Alabama alleged that Moakler “has never completely been in my life.” That same month, Landon shared a similar sentiment, writing via Instagram that Moakler “isn’t in [their] lives like” Barker is. The remarks from the two teenagers came after they made it clear they approved of Kourtney, referring to their romance as “true love.”

Moakler initially denied any issues with her kids, telling Us: “I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that. … I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.”

The following month, she told Page Six that she was giving Alabama and Landon distance. “I’m just trying to give everybody some space so we can heal and come back together again,” she said in June 2021. “I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future. It’s been very difficult and emotional and sad.”