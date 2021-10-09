On Not Giving Up

“You really have to dig deep to face cancer, and in that, you find all this stuff that you had hidden away,” the Mallrats actress told Good Morning America in October 2021. “And it’s beautiful things that you find: You find the vulnerability, you find your trust in people again. You find forgiveness.”

She added that she tries not to think about her life in terms of a “bucket list,” because it implies that she’s already given up. “A bucket list almost feels like those are things to check off before you die, and I never want to operate like that,” she explained. “I just want to operate as, I don’t have things to check off because I’m going to keep fighting to stay alive.”