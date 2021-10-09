On Remembering Her Decision to Shave Her Head

Doherty shared candid snaps in October 2021 from the emotional moment she decided to shave her hair off amid her ongoing cancer battle.

The actress captioned her Instagram post, writing, “When I started chemotherapy, I tried a cold cap in hopes of saving my hair. While it works for many and is amazing, it didn’t work for me. My hair was falling out in clumps when I washed it, I had bald spots and it became increasingly harder to cover those up.”

She continued, “I finally made a decision to shave what was left of my hair. It was a battle on its own. I loved my hair. It had defined me to a certain extent and provided me with a security blanket of sorts. I’m sharing with you the day the decision was made to shave my head. #breastcancerawareness.”