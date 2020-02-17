Brian Austin Green

“Cancer is not f–king easy for anyone. And I love Shannen, and we’ve always had a great relationship, and she’s strong. She’ll get through this and get out of this what she’s supposed to get out of this,” Green told Us Weekly exclusively on February 15. “Adversity only makes us stronger, if we let it, and it does with her, for sure. She’s a really f–king good person. She’s a really good person, and so she deserves all the well-wishers and all the friendships that she has.”