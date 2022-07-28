Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Timeline

July 2022

After welcoming his fifth child, Green weighed the possibility of having another baby with Burgess. “How do you travel? Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much. So I think I’m done at five,” he told ET. “I’m not saying never, you notice, I’m saying, ‘I think.’ And there’s a lot that can come from thinking. There’s a lot of room for change within that.”

Days later, his partner exclusively told Us that she and Green were “on the same page” about having more kids. “It’s not that I wouldn’t love to have more kids. It’s [that] I want to be able to spend amazing quality time with Zane,” Burgess explained, adding that she was holding out hope that the duo could have a daughter someday. “Like, can I get some estrogen up in here? That would be really nice. … Maybe I’m just meant to be a wolf pack mom, you know what I mean?”