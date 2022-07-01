Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Timeline

June 2022

“You can’t walk into a new situation with someone and expect them to leave behind everything that they’re experiencing or have been through,” Burgess said during a joint appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast of accepting Green’s past relationship with Fox. “Brian had a whole life with another person and babies and I can’t expect that [to change]. [I never said,] ‘I’m [the] No. 1 priority and what I need is [this].’”

She reflected on the beginning of their romance, adding, “I wanted to know him, to support him, to love him. These people will be a part of his life forever, so I can’t expect to not take them into consideration too.”

The dancer continued: “But there is no comparison, and why would you compare? That obviously didn’t work for a reason. For me to compare myself to that or to bring that into this relationship doesn’t make sense. I can only focus on what I can control and who I am and show that to him and be that for him. And if that does work out in the end and we do have a good match then that’s amazing.”