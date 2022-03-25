Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Timeline

March 2022

“We just allow things to flow. [Marriage is] on the cards. Of course, you know, we’ve talked about it [and] what type of weddings we like,” Burgess exclusively told Us ahead of The Modern Day Wife’s What She Said panel. “There’s been discussions over the time that we’ve been together of stuff we like and that we would want, and we are end game.”

She continued: “So it is definitely on the cards for, at some point, but we weren’t that kind of relationship that was like, ‘So we’ll get married here and then we’ll schedule in a baby for here, but if you get, if you book a gig, we can push that a little bit.’ … It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and trust that things will happen when they’re meant to.”