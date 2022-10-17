Cancel OK
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Timeline

Brian Austin Green Details the 'Real Work' of Parenting, How Infant Son Zane Has Changed His Relationship With Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green. Tim Regas/Splash News
September 2022

Green exclusively told Us about the challenges he and Burgess have faced raising a newborn.

“I always say that the easiest part is to become a mother or a father. Almost anybody can have a baby, but to be a parent — that’s the work,” the TV producer shared. “Getting up in the morning, making breakfast, making lunch for school, bedtime rituals and bathtime … that’s when the real work comes in.”

He continued: “[Sharna’s] amazing with that. She’s been so hands-on with him. At this point in my life, to have a partner that is as hands-on and in love with the process as she is — even when she’s exhausted — … it’s so nice to have a partner that shares in that duty.”

