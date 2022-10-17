September 2022

Green exclusively told Us about the challenges he and Burgess have faced raising a newborn.

“I always say that the easiest part is to become a mother or a father. Almost anybody can have a baby, but to be a parent — that’s the work,” the TV producer shared. “Getting up in the morning, making breakfast, making lunch for school, bedtime rituals and bathtime … that’s when the real work comes in.”

He continued: “[Sharna’s] amazing with that. She’s been so hands-on with him. At this point in my life, to have a partner that is as hands-on and in love with the process as she is — even when she’s exhausted — … it’s so nice to have a partner that shares in that duty.”