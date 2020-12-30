Bonner Bolton

The reality star was linked to her season 24 Dancing With the Stars partner in 2017. She acknowledged their “obvious chemistry” in an interview with Us in March of that year but insisted she was “a professional.” After the pair were spotted getting flirty during a night out at a saloon in California, they set the record straight.

“I’m not [dating anyone],” the professional bull rider told Entertainment Tonight in March 2017. Burgess then echoed, “I am not [dating anyone either]. I am absolutely single.”