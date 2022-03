Her Generosity Is ‘Overwhelming’

In fact, the athlete couldn’t say anything kinder about Dobrev if he tried. The actress has “this overwhelming kindness and care for people,” he revealed to Us January 2022, explaining that she is “just so supportive” of him. “She wants to elevate the people around her. It’s such a beautiful thing, especially in today’s world. … To have that kind of a caring quality still is really special.”