August 2021

Mendes shared the inspiration behind his song “Summer of Love” during an appearance on Audacy Check In, pointing to his and Cabello’s time in quarantine as its source. “Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve been just able to relax and not work at all,” he explained. “We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful. [I] had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together.”

The Canadian crooner references his relationship with Cabello in the lyrics of the track, singing, “Meditation and tequila / Calling you my señorita / Didn’t know how much I need ya / Hate it when I have to leave ya / I’ve been taking mental pictures / For when I miss you in the winter / Staying up until the sunrise / Praying it won’t be the last time.”