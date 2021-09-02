August 2021

Cabello admitted to James Corden that it was during a November 2015 appearance on his show that she came to terms with her feelings for Mendes.

“He was like, ‘I like her, she’s the one that doesn’t like me’ or something like that,” the Cinderella star recalled on The Late Late Show With James Corden in August 2021. “I was completely in love with him. And he was the one I thought wasn’t in love with me back.”

The former Fifth Harmony singer added that their age probably had something to do with the miscommunication, noting, “Look at us now … COVID puppy. Pregnant with a COVID puppy.”