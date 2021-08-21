Shawn Mendes Praises His 'Honest and Open' Relationship With Camila Cabello

August 2021

The “Summer of Love” crooner gave fans a peek inside his longtime relationship with the Cinderella star on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. While he noted that the pair “definitely” fight sometimes, their strong foundation always helps them heal.

“We get in, like, the worst little arguments, but, like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it’s just ego talking,” Mendes explained. “And we usually call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship. … I think the longer the relationship goes, the easier it seems to be to fight. So, yeah, it’s definitely not that, holding hands all the time, but we’re really good with each other. It never gets bad.”