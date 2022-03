January 2022

Two months after the pair called it quits, Mendes and Cabello reunited in Miami and enjoyed a walk in the park with their dog, Tarzan. In late January, the former Fifth Harmony member praised Mendes’ new music. “Y’all dig this?” the musician captioned an Instagram video giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his time in the recording studio. “Ur crazy wildcat,” Cabello commented.