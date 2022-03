March 2022

Fans began speculating that Cabello’s single “Bam Bam” may have been inspired by their breakup. “I said I’d love you for life but I just sold our house / We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown ups now,” she sings on the track. “Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts, but not everything works out / Now I’m out dancing with strangers / You could be casually dating.”