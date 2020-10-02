November 2019

The lovebirds took the 2019 American Music Awards stage to perform their saucy single, “Señorita” on November 24 and their chemistry heated up the stage instantly — causing Taylor Swift and fans everywhere to freak out when they nearly kissed at the end. The two later took home the award for Collaboration of the Year for the song. “@amas thank you everyone thank you so much!❤️ also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you❤️❤️ we love u guys,” Mendes wrote on Instagram following their win. “I love u @shawnmendes thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world,” Cabello wrote on her own thank you post. “Thanks to all our fans for voting , we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you❤️.”