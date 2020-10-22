October 2020

Mendes teased in a YouTube comment on October 1 that fans can expect “lotssss of love songs for Camila” on his fourth album, Wonder. He later revealed how she helped him during the recording process, saying on SiriusXM’s The Pulse, “I don’t know if she’s credited all over the album, but she should be because there was nobody during that time that was giving me more advice and encouragement to just stick to the way I felt about the music that I wanted to make.” The Cinderella star, for her part, celebrated the record as “a gorgeous gift to the world” in an Instagram post.