October 2020

Mendes opened up about his experience working on his fourth studio album, Wonder, while quarantining at Cabello’s home in Miami. “At first, when I got here, it was the beginning of the album process and I was in a full panic state,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make music. This is going to be impossible.’”

He continued, “But, like, a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning and you start doing laundry and start taking dogs for a walk and you have a coffee mug and you use the same one every day and it just becomes really nice. It becomes nice, which sounds so normal for everyone else but is very abnormal for me.”