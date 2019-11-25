September 2019

Cabello revealed why she keeps the details of their romance top secret in her October 2019 cover story for Elle. “I don’t know; people can say whatever they want,” she explained. “They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”