Megan Mullally

“Shelley Morrison has passed. she was such an integral and important part of my experience at Will & Grace, and became a friend in the intervening years,” Mullally wrote on Instagram. “She was loving, strong, supportive, and kind. she and her husband Walter Dominguez had a wonderful, loving, and inspiring 46-year marriage. he was always by her side. please put him and their children and grandchildren in your thoughts. i will miss you, Shelley. thank you for the years of partnership and for your friendship and support. te amo, mami.”