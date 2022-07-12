2. How Did She Meet Steve?

According to an interview with Women Fitness magazine in January 2020, the former couple met on set.

“My career path took many turns after this first job that included riding show horses for many years and working as an intern on the set of ABC’s General Hospital,” Sheree recalled at the time. “It was on the set of General Hospital where I met my now-husband, actor Steve Burton [Jason Morgan], who was also passionate about maintaining a fit [and] active lifestyle.”