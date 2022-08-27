Has Shia LaBeouf Taken Accountability?

The Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps actor told Bernthal in August 2022 that he had “f—ked up bad, like crash-and-burn type s—t.” LaBeouf admitted that he didn’t think he’d survive Twigs taking her accusations public. “I went and loaded up a gun and sat at my table, and was gonna kill myself,” the actor admitted.

While LaBeouf did not name the “Pendulum” artist at the time, he called her a “saint” who “saved my f—king life.” He noted: “Had she not intervened in my life and not created the avenue for me to experience ego death, I’d either have a really mediocre existence or I’d be dead in full.”

LaBeouf also acknowledged that he had “hurt a lot of people” and needed to make amends with a long list of individuals for his behavior.

“What I think now my purpose is, is to not do … the other examples we’ve had of how to navigate something like this,” he said. “Which is to go after the woman, or try to win a court case, or get back into a f—king movie or like, get back on at all. … My purpose, and I mean this with every fiber of my being, is to be instructive with my life, so that I can be an advertisement, like a billboard, for a principled way of living.”