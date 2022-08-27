Why Did FKA Twigs Speak Out?

“It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship,” Twigs wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “It was hard for me to process too, during and after I never thought something like this would happen to me. Which is why I have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”

She continued: “I hope that by sharing my experience I can truly help others feel like they are not alone and shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help because I understand it can be confusing and hard to know what to do.”