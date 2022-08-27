Why Did FKA Twigs Sue Shia LaBeouf?

The Grammy nominee accused LaBeouf of “relentless abuse” in December 2020, filing sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress charges against him. Twigs also alleged that her former partner knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” she noted in her court documents. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

LaBeouf denied her allegations at the time.