In response to claims about LaBeouf’s departure from Don’t Worry Darling, the actor shared emails allegedly between him and director Olivia Wilde. The messages confirmed the birth of his first child.

“I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,” he wrote, according to Variety. “Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect.”