December 2020

After LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused him of abuse and sexual battery, the actor sought treatment. (The songstress filed a lawsuit against her former flame, claiming that he subjected her to “relentless abuse” during their one-year relationship. LaBeouf denied her allegations.)

“Shia needs help and he knows that,” the actor’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told Variety in a statement at the time. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”