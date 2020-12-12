News Shia LaBeouf Spotted for 1st Time Since FKA Twigs Came Forward With Abuse Allegations By Erin Crabtree December 12, 2020 Snorlax/MEGA 5 1 / 5 Alone LaBeouf appeared to be on a solo run. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Talked About Plastic Surgery: Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton and More Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News