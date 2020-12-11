Shia LaBeouf’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

December 2020

FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, claiming that he abused her multiple times and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease during their yearlong relationship. She accused him of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. Another of his exes, Karolyn Pho, also alleged he abused her.

The Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle actor said in a statement that “many of these allegations are not true” but he admitted to being “abusive” for “years.” He noted that he was currently sober as well as in a 12-step program and therapy.