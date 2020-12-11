News

Shia LaBeouf’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

By
Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf at Fury Premiere Shia LaBeouf Ups and Downs Through the Years
 James Shaw/Shutterstock
15
9 / 15
podcast
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_600x338

October 2016

LaBeouf tied the knot with Goth in an Elvis Presley-themed Las Vegas wedding.

Back to top