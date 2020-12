September 2016

LaBeouf revealed that he was nearly one-year sober. “I had people tell me it was going to [ruin my career],” he recalled to Variety. “People I respected — dudes I wanted to work with — just looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Life’s too short for this s—t.’ I’m still earning my way back. I’m happy working.”

Later that year, he starred in the well-received American Honey.