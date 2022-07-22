Shonka Dukureh: 5 Things to Know About the Late ‘Elvis’ Star

1. She Portrayed Big Mama Thornton in ‘Elvis’

The late actress’ compelling performance of “Hound Dog” in the film left costar Olivia DeJonge stunned. “[I] saw something in her sort of break free. It was just, it was insane to watch,” the actress, who plays Priscilla Presley in the movie, told Entertainment Weekly in June.

Dukureh was touched by DeJonge’s “beautiful sentiment,” sharing an inspirational Instagram message to her followers in response. “If [you’re] sitting somewhere wondering when, if, folks will get you, just keep on keeping on, the right folks will.”