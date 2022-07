5. She Was an Elementary School Teacher Who Was Passionate About Her Community

“I taught second grade for a little while … and then did a lot of work with inner city youth doing after-school programing, summer programing,” Dukureh told WPLN in June about her previous career as a teacher. While recalling her students’ reaction to their former teacher starring in Elvis, she got a kick out of their response. “They’re blown away, like, ‘Wow! Miss Shonka! Really?’” she laughed.