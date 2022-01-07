Octavia Spencer

“I will never forget the occasion where I met Mr. Poitier. I had just won an award and he and Helen Mirren were walking through the kitchen to the stage to present. … There I am with my heels and an award in my hands, shell shocked and sweaty, GLARING at the two of them,” the Hidden Figures star wrote via Instagram on Friday. “I was searching for the one word to say but couldn’t remember any. I must’ve been a pitiful sight because he stopped with the biggest smile and congratulated me. I finally blurted out I love you… both. He told me he expected great things from me.”

Spencer added: “There’s something about hearing those words from a pioneer that changes you! Thank you, Mr. Poitier!! I’ve been riding high ever since!!”