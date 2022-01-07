Viola Davis

The How to Get Away With Murder alum explained how Poitier “radically shifted my life” in a heartfelt social media post, adding, “The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!!”

Davis shared a photo of herself posing with the late actor and her husband, Julius Tennon, writing, “You told us, ‘If your dreams do not scare you, they’re not big enough’! I put this quote on my daughter’s wall. Rest well Mr. Poitier. Thank you! Thank you for leaving a legacy. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”