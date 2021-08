Alex Kompothecras

The original star of Siesta Key dated Madisson throughout high school, then moved on to Juliette during the first season of the show. He also had flings with Kelsey and Cara Geswelli before getting into a relationship with Alyssa Salerno. The pair welcomed a daughter in June 2020. (Alex was cut from the show midway through season 3 following racially charged comments.)