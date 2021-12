August 2021

The Olympic gymnast shared a sweet snap of the couple wearing matching outfits via Instagram. “Oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year 🤍,” Biles wrote in honor of the pair’s anniversary. “So happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME 🤍🤣.”

Her beau commented on the pic, writing, “Time flies when [you’re] having fun ❤️🤪 To many more with you baby 🤞🏽.”