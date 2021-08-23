Love Lives Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline By Eliza Thompson August 23, 2021 Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram 12 11 / 12 August 2021 “Impromptu sunset photoshoot ,” Biles captioned a cozy photo with her man in Texas. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News