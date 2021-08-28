August 2021

Biles took a much-needed vacation after the Olympics in August, but that didn’t stop her from supporting her man on the field. “Sending you love & well wishes from vacation!” the athlete shared via her Instagram Story along with a screenshot of her FaceTiming her love. “I’ll be cheering you on! GO #36!”

She added, “I love you so much & so so so proud of you.”

Biles later shared a photo of Owens taken during one of his football games on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “Yesssssss that’s my boyfriend that’s my boyfriend.”