Love Lives

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline

By
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Relationship Timeline
 Courtesy Simone Biles/Instagram
10
5 / 10
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

February 2021

The athletes spent their first Valentine’s Day together among a lavish display of balloons.

 

Back to top