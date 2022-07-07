Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline

July 2022

After Biles expressed her gratitude and “shock” over being awarded a coveted Presidential Medal of Freedom honor by President Biden, Owens praised her accomplishment.

“Words can’t explain how proud I am of you, this has been such a surreal experience to watch you receive your Presidential Medal of Freedom, and be the youngest to ever receive one at that,” he captioned an Instagram carousel of pics from the July 7 festivities. “You’re one of the strongest people I know and are so deserving, I’m so blessed to be able to experience this with you. You motivate me more everyday to be the best version of myself. Such a [sic] inspiration, I love you so much babe ❤️.”